Here's what's open and what's closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Michigan

If your errand list includes picking up last-minute gifts, taking care of government paperwork or just getting a gallon of milk, you'll want to plan around the office, retail and business hours that apply to Christmas Day and sometimes also on Christmas Eve.

What's open on Wednesday, Dec. 24?

Daytime hours on Wednesday will be your likely be your last chance to run errands before holiday closings take effect.

President Trump has added Wednesday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 26, to the list of 2025 holidays for federal employees, which means many of them will have a long holiday weekend. Adding extra days around Christmas is a year-to-year decision. (That being said, the U.S. post office says it will be open on Christmas Eve.)

The Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Busch's Fresh Food Market will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Kroger says its stores and fuel centers will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Meijer says it will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Costco locations are open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while Sam's Club is open until 6 p.m.

Walgreens says its stores will be open on Christmas Eve, and pharmacy hours will vary by location.

The Somerset Collection, The Mall of Monroe and The Mall at Partridge Creek will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Briarwood Mall, Fairlane Town Center, Oakland Mall, Westland Shopping Center, Great Lakes Crossing and Twelve Oaks Mall will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

What's open on Christmas Day?

You'll find limited options on Christmas Day, even fewer than what was open on Thanksgiving.

Aldi, Busch's Fresh Food Market, Costco, Kroger, Lowe's, Meijer, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods are all closed on Christmas Day.

Briarwood Mall, Great Lakes Crossing, The Somerset Collection, Fairlane Town Center, Oakland Mall, The Mall at Partridge Creek, Westland Shopping Center, The Mall of Monroe and Twelve Oaks Mall will all be closed on Christmas Day.

All locations of the U.S. Post Office will be closed on Christmas Day. Regular hours and mail delivery will resume on Friday.

Walgreens says its stores will be open on Christmas Day, and pharmacy hours will vary by location.

CVS store hours will be on a case-by-case basis for Christmas Day.

The Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be closed on Christmas Day.