Here's what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving in Michigan

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and one thing that many Michiganders might wonder is whether stores will be open for last-minute trips. Here's what's open and what's closed on Thursday in Michigan.

What grocery stores are open on Nov. 27?

Kroger will generally be open through 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but the hours may vary with different locations. Meanwhile, Meijer will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods stores will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Holiday Market in Canton and Royal Oak will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh Thyme will also have reduced hours on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Plum Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What retail stores will be closed?

Best Buy, Target, Kohl's, Home Depot, Lowes, Macy's, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, JCPenney, Michaels will be closed on Thursday.

Grocery stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving include Walmart, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, Aldi and Busch's Fresh Food Market.

Will malls be open on Thanksgiving?

No, malls in Metro Detroit will not be open on Thanksgiving. Those shopping centers include Great Lakes Crossing, Twelve Oaks Mall, Briarwood Mall, the Somerset Collection, Partridge Creek, Fairlane Town Center, Oakland Mall and the Westland Shopping Center.

The malls will reopen on Black Friday.

Which pharmacies are open?

Most CVS Pharmacy locations are open on Thanksgiving with modified hours. Check a nearby location for hours.

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving; however, 24-hour locations will be open.

Are gas stations open?

Yes, most gas stations will be open on Thanksgiving. According to AAA, gas prices jumped 9 cents from a week ago ahead of the holiday travel.

Are banks open on Thanksgiving?

No, banks will not be open on Thanksgiving in observance of the federal holiday. However, ATM services will still be available.

Will post offices be open on Thanksgiving?

No, all post offices will be closed on Thursday, and Priority Mail Express will be the only items delivered that day.

Customers can still access other services through self-service kiosks in select lobbies. Products and services available at the kiosks include postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping; purchasing stamps; package tracking; and weighing and mailing packages.

Visit the U.S. Postal Service's website to locate a self-service kiosk.