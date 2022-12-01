Here's a list of warming centers available in Detroit throughout the winter season

(CBS DETROIT) - As the weather starts to get colder, city officials shared a list of warming centers in Detroit that are now open for those seeking to escape winter weather conditions.

The Detroit Health Department says there are three warming centers where those experiencing homelessness can go, and they are open now through March 31.

The warming centers are supervised at all times and provide hot meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services.

"Winter weather creates additional challenges and risks for Detroiters, and the City of Detroit and its partners are dedicated to providing not just an escape from the cold, but also housing services that can help them in the longer term," said Terra Linzner, homelessness solutions director for the Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department.

Here are the three warming centers available:

Cass Community Social Services

Address: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit 48206

Phone number: (313) 883-2277

Facility open for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming Center

Address: 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214

Phone number: (313) 331-8990

Facility open for: Families and single women

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center

Address: 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Phone number: (313) 993-6703

Facility open for: Single men

Those seeking placement at the warming centers can call 313-305-0311 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays or on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say that if an individuals needs shelter outside of these hours or on holidays, they should visit a warming center in-person.

For more information on these warming centers and shelters, visit here.