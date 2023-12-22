Here's a list of the top 10 baby names in Metro Detroit in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Corewell Health has released its top 10 baby names for 2023 in Metro Detroit.

Noah took top honors for a second year in a row as the most popular boy name, while Charlotte checked in at No. 1 for girls.

Corewell Health says that by the end of 2023, it will have delivered around 30,000 babies across Michigan - more than any other hospital system in the state.

Below is a list of the top 10 baby names for children born at Corewell Health's seven hospitals in southeast Michigan.

Most popular boy names in Metro Detroit

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. Lucas

4. Luca

5. Benjamin

6. Leo

7. Ali

8. Theodore

9. Jack

10. Henry

Most popular girl names in Metro Detroit

1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Amelia

4. Mila

5. Emma

6. Gianna

7. Isabella

8. Sophia

9. Nora

10. Ava