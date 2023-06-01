Here is a list of Pride Month events in Metro Detroit

Previewing Ferndale's Pride on the Patio

(CBS DETROIT) - June is Pride Month and Metro Detroit communities are hosting a series of events.

Here is a list of events happening this month:

Ann Arbor Pride

Saturday, Aug. 5 in downtown Ann Arbor

Visit annarborpride.com

Detroit Historic Pride, A Walking Tour

The two-hour tour kicks off Friday, June 2, and is available on multiple days throughout June. Tour stops include places (i.e. bars and safe havens) with significance in the history of Detroit's LGBTQ communities.

Tickets are $28.50. It begins and ends at the corner of Griswold and W. Congress streets in Detroit.

Click here for more information and to purchase a ticket.

Ferndale Pride Drag Brunch

Friday, June 2, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Emory Ferndale (22700 Woodward Ave., Ferndale)

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. The event is hosted by The Divas of Detroit.

Ferndale Pride LGBTQAI Festival

Saturday, June 3, 12:30-10 p.m., in downtown Ferndale (300 E. 9 Mile Road)

Visit ferndalepride.com for more information

Grosse Pointe Pride

Saturday, June 17, 1-3 p.m., in the Village of Grosse Pointe (at the corner of Kercheval and St. Clair avenues).

The family-friendly event includes a march, music, a selfie station, activism opportunities and activities for children.

Visit wegp.org for more information.

Marble Bar Pride Month kickoff

The Marble Bar (1501 Holden St., Detroit) is hosting a Pride Month kickoff event on from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit themarblebar.com to purchase tickets.

Motor City Pride Festival and Parade

The Motor Pride Festival is set for June 10 and 11, with the parade on June 11 at Hart Plaza.

Tickets are $5. Visit motorcitypride.org to purchase tickets.

Ypsi Pride 2023

Friday, June 2, 4-10 p.m. at Depot Town

The free event will include live performances and vendors.

Visit the Ypsi Pride Facebook page for more information.