Here are the most dangerous intersection in Michigan, according to study
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Auto Law released its annual list of the state's most dangerous intersections.
The study, which is based on car crash statistics, names the intersection of 11 Mile Road/Interstate 696 at Van Dyke Avenue in the Warren and Centerline area as the most dangerous in 2022. The law firm says 207 crashes and 41 injuries were reported in 2022. The intersection was ranked No. 1 in 2021.
"Knowing the intersections that have the most car accidents allows prudent drivers to decide whether it is better and safer to avoid these roads and take alternative routes," the law firm wrote on its website. "While a car accident does not always mean someone was injured, it does increase substantially the likelihood of an injury occurring."
Here is the full list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan:
- 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue, Warren/Centerline: 207 crashes, 41 injuries
- Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road, Redford Township: 126 crashes, 30 injuries
- Martin Parkway at N. Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township (roundabout): 126 crashes, 13 injuries
- 18 1/2 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights (roundabout): 118 crashes, 10 injuries
- Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road, Southfield: 110 crashes, 30 injuries
- 10 Mile Road at I-94, St. Clair Shores: 103 crashes, two fatalities, 28 injuries
- Southfield Road at 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village: 101 crashes, 34 injuries
- Middlebelt Road at Schoolcraft Road, Livonia: 99 crashes, 14 injuries
- US 131 at Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids: 98 crashes, 10 injuries
- State Road at Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor: 93 crashes, seven injuries
- 12 Mile Road at I-94, Roseville: 90 crashes, 24 injuries
- Hall Road at Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights: 84 crashes, 14 injuries
- 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Hoover, Warren: 83 crashes, one fatality, 17 injuries
- Six Mile Road at I-96/I-275, Livonia: 83 crashes, nine injuries
- Hall Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Utica: 82 crashes, 16 injuries
- Dix Avenue at M-39, Lincoln Park: 81 crashes, 27 injuries
- Burton Street SW at US 131, Grand Rapids: 78 crashes, 35 injuries
- Dixie Highway at I-75, Bridgeport Township: 76 crashes, 10 injuries
- Farmington Road at W Maple Road, West Bloomfield Township: 76 crashes, seven injuries
- Seven Mile Road at I-75, Detroit: 71 crashes, 22 injuries
for more features.