Here are the most dangerous intersection in Michigan, according to study

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Auto Law released its annual list of the state's most dangerous intersections.

The study, which is based on car crash statistics, names the intersection of 11 Mile Road/Interstate 696 at Van Dyke Avenue in the Warren and Centerline area as the most dangerous in 2022. The law firm says 207 crashes and 41 injuries were reported in 2022. The intersection was ranked No. 1 in 2021.

"Knowing the intersections that have the most car accidents allows prudent drivers to decide whether it is better and safer to avoid these roads and take alternative routes," the law firm wrote on its website. "While a car accident does not always mean someone was injured, it does increase substantially the likelihood of an injury occurring."

Here is the full list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan: