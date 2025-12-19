Henry Ford Health reaches contract with Rochester hospital nurses, radiology techs

Henry Ford Health has announced new labor agreements with registered nurses and radiology technicians at its Rochester hospital.

The two-year contract for nurses and the three-year contract for radiology technicians at the Oakland County hospital were approved this week by members of Local 40, Office & Professional Employees International Union. Members participated in voting on Wednesday and Thursday.

The hospital said the new labor agreements are "consistent with what's offered across the Henry Ford Health system," providing competitive pay and working conditions that aim toward patient care and team member satisfaction.

About 350 nurses who are represented by the union have worked without a contract for the past three years, with the contract expiring while the Rochester facility was owned and operated by Ascension Michigan. The nurses held a short-term picket line demonstration in June over the contract issues.

Henry Ford Health began operating Rochester Hospital in October 2024, through a joint venture with Ascension Michigan.

"When we welcomed Rochester Hospital into the Henry Ford Health family, we committed to building a culture where every team member feels valued, heard, and supported," said Shanna Johnson, President, Henry Ford Rochester Hospital. "These agreements are a reflection of that commitment and of the collaborative spirit that defines who we are becoming together."

The above video originally aired on June 9, 2025.