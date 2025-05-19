Henry Ford Health donates former hospital to Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

Henry Ford Health announced it was donating the site of its former Kingswood Hospital in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, to the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy.

According to the health system, the building is expected to open to high school students about two years after renovations. The students would then be moved from the current facility near Eight Mile and Greenfield roads, which would be revitalized to serve as a middle school for the first time in the academy.

The academy is launching a $20 million capital campaign to help renovate the former hospital.

"Since I founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in 2011, my singular focus has been to prepare our community's young people to become leaders in whatever their future holds. As our vision and goals expand, so too does the space we need," Rose said in a news release. "We are so very grateful to our friends at Henry Ford Health for giving us the perfect place to grow our family and impact. The sky's the limit for our scholars, who will have the space to learn what they need in high school to succeed in college and careers."

The Kingwood Hospital, which provided inpatient behavioral health care, closed earlier this year after Henry Ford opened its new behavioral health hospital in West Bloomfield.

The 70,000 square-foot structure was built in 1966.

"We've long said that it was crucial to us to find a use for the former Kingswood Hospital that contributed to the betterment of our community, and we couldn't have found a better partner to make those goals a reality than the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy," said Bob Riney, president and CEO, Henry Ford Health. "It's a wonderful feeling knowing that generations of future leaders – even future Henry Ford Health nurses or physicians – will walk those halls. This partnership is a testament to our organization's commitment to our community's success and wellbeing."

Construction on the former hospital is expected to begin later this year.