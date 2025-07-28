Watch CBS News
Heat maps show half the U.S. under advisories, warnings

By
Nicole Brown Chau
Nicole Brown Chau,
Nikki Nolan
Nikki Nolan

/ CBS News

Extreme heat scorches the East
Extreme heat scorches the East 02:47

About half the country is under active heat advisories on Monday, affecting more than 198 million Americans, according to the National Weather Service

The extreme heat is expected in the Midwest, the Southeast and some parts of the Northeast. The heat alerts will remain in effect through Wednesday night in some places.

Many areas have already been experiencing heat waves. Tampa, Florida, usually cooled down by a sea breeze, hit a record high of 100 degrees on Sunday, local media reported.

heat-alerts-728.png
Map shows where heat alerts are in effect in the U.S. on Monday, July 28, 2025. CBS News

Temperatures on Monday are forecast to be in the high 90s for multiple cities with feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees.  

Health-related illnesses can increase significantly during extreme heat. It's advised to drink plenty of water and stay in air-conditioned rooms, meteorologists said.

temperatures-7-28.png
Map shows the forecasted high temperatures across the U.S. on Monday, July 28. 2025. CBS News
temperature-highs-7-28.png
Map shows the expected high temperatures and feels-like temperatures for Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to Thursday, July 31, 2025. CBS News

Some northern Midwest states also face severe storm threats on Monday. A derecho, an intense line of fast-moving thunderstorms, is expected early in the evening over parts of eastern South Dakota, the NWS said.

It's then expected to move into parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

"Several wind gusts in excess of 75 mph, a few line-embedded tornadoes and instances of severe hail are also probable, according to the Storm Prediction Center," the NWS said.

severe-storm-outlook-7-28.png
Map shows a severe storm outlook over multiple Midwestern states for Thursday, July 28, 2025. CBS News
