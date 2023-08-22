Heat, humidity and storms move into southeast Michigan midweek

(CBS DETROIT) - Heat, humidity and storms will take hold of the weather pattern over the next couple of days.

Late overnight, an approaching warm front will trigger showers and storms through mid and upper Michigan. These storms will also touch Michigan's thumb area.

As morning approaches, showers will become more widespread through southeast Michigan, bringing us some heavy rain showers and some storms on Wednesday morning. A secondary round of storms is possible beginning in the late afternoon on Wednesday but more likely through the evening and overnight.

This secondary round of storms has the potential to be strong to severe. The biggest threat for severe weather will be damaging wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

Marginal risk for severe storms late day Wednesday and Wednesday night. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Storms will be possible on Thursday as well. Depending on the timing of those storms, temperature could be tempered from reaching well into the 90s as previously expected.

Above average temperatures mid-week. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Regardless, high temperatures are going to be hot on Thursday, and humidity will also be high, leading to a heat index above 100 degrees.

High dew points will make it feel very humid outside. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit