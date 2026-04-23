Health officials confirm first measles case in Macomb County

Macomb County health officials reported Thursday the county's first confirmed measles case in 2026.

Officials say the case has been confirmed in a Macomb County resident and are working to notify any individuals who may have been exposed.

"Measles is extremely contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even speaks," said Andrew Cox, director and health officer of Macomb County Health and Community Services. "The best protection against measles is vaccination. If you're not yet vaccinated, get your shot as soon as possible to safeguard yourself, your family, and your community from this preventable disease."

Health officials say there are public exposures to report at this time.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact, and, according to MDHHS, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) appear two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on the face, spreads to the trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends that any unvaccinated people aged 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.