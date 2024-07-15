Health officials close Livingston County lake due to sewage discharge

Trump rally shooter's motive unclear, deliberations resume in Samantha Woll trial and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A lake in Livingston County, Michigan, has been shut down due to a break that caused sewage to be discharged into the lake.

The Livingston County Health Department said swimming and other activities are prohibited on Ore Lake and Little Ore Lake until further notice, according to a release from the Hamburg Township Police Department.

A sewer break caused sewage to flow into a flooded area and Ore Lake in Livingston County on Sunday. Hamburg Township Public Safety Department

Officials say a sewer break on Branch Drive at Mohican caused sewage to flow from a manhole into a flooded area and Ore Lake.

Crews were notified and immediately started implementing mediation procedures, including informing the county's health and emergency management departments.

At 11:15 a.m. Sunday, health officials declared that water activities were prohibited on the lake until testing for E. coli has been conducted.

A police boat was deployed so officers could enforce the order.

"The initial mitigation measures implemented drastically reduced the flow of sewage out of the sewer opening and by approximately 12:15 p.m. all discharge out of the sewer had ceased," police said.

Efforts to repair the issue are ongoing.

Anyone with questions can contact Hamburg Township Supervisor Pat Hohl at pathohl@hambug.mi.us.