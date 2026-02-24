Hazel Park Schools getting head start on implementing Michigan's cellphone ban

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law this month to ban cellphones from public school classrooms. The legislation takes effect this fall, but one local school district is already a step ahead.

Starting on March 2, Hazel Park Schools is rolling out the Yondr Phone Free Schools Program. Before there was a statewide ban in Michigan, the district had a no cell phone policy, but school officials admit it didn't work.

"From the perspective of my current teachers, cell phone use was totally out of control," said Kendall Smith, principal of Hazel Park Advantage.

The school district started testing out the Yondr pouches at Hazel Park Advantage in September.

"I have had absolutely zero adverse student-teacher interactions for their cell phones this year. That was not the case last year. I had those types of conflicts daily last year," Smith said.

Smith says students did try to tamper with the pouches in the beginning. That penalty is a suspension and $35 to replace the pouch.

"Students can pry, bang, do whatever to try to get it open, but it works. There's a penalty if you do open it," Smith said. "At this point, students engage with one another, which is really refreshing."

In addition to the alternative school, the program will roll out at the Junior High and High School buildings.

"It was about $20,000 for all of that, which we were able to utilize our 31 AA funds, which are safety funds, in order to purchase it," said Superintendent Amy Wilcox.

Wilcox says there is accommodation for students who need their phones to control medical devices like a glucose monitor. But what if there's an emergency, such as a lockdown during an active shooter situation?

"We need our students paying attention to our staff focused on getting out and or hiding and being quiet," Wilcox said.

School officials say lines of communication to parents will remain open.

"We have the standard response protocol, 'I love you guys.' Those templates are ready for our communication director to get right out to people. Also, there are phones in every school that sit in the main office," Wilcox said.

At the end of the day, students unlock the pouch using a magnet before heading home.