Hazel Park man charged with murder in quadruple shooting at Detroit gas station

A Hazel Park man faces two counts of murder and other charges in the aftermath of four people who were shot at a Detroit gas station, the Wayne County prosecutor's office reports.

The quadruple shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station at 3344 Puritan Avenue, Detroit police said.

One of the victims, whom the prosecutor's office identified as Martin Clay, 32, of Davison, was found on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, identified as Maria Jenkins, 34, of Highland Township, died shortly afterwards at a hospital as a result of her injuries.

The two women whose injuries were less severe, ages 28 and 39, are both from Detroit. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday, and police said they believe the shooter in this incident acted alone.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy reported Friday that Jaylen Lee Robinson, 30, of Hazel Park, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of felony firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The prosecutor's office alleges that a verbal argument between Robinson and Clay that morning escalated into a physical altercation. During that time, Robinson is accused of pulling out and firing a handgun multiple times, which resulted in gunshot wounds to four people.

Arraignment was scheduled for Friday in the 36th District Court.