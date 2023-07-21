"Harvest Hosts" bring campers in RVs unique cross-country experience

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're a camper and planning on trekking across the country anytime soon, there's a unique company hoping to make the experience even better.

The RV life … there's nothing like the freedom, memories, and views for days.

Harvest Hosts

"It is that experience of staying somewhere really cool," said Wes Clark.

Clark is the Chief Operating Officer for "Harvest Hosts," a company that connects campers in RVs with neat places to stay across the U.S. and Canada. Think Airbnb but for campers.

"It's a super fun way to travel across North America, see all these amazing small businesses, farms and, kind of get off the beaten path," Clark stated.

Harvest Hosts

The program has been around for years but took off during the pandemic.

It's $99 a year to join, and it's grown to nearly a quarter million members, with close to 5,000 locations to choose from.

"We only allow overnight stays, so it's just one night. There's no camping fees, so there's no overnight charges. We simply ask that you patronize the business, spend a little money in the farm store, buy a beer at the brewery, grab a bottle of wine at the winery, and enjoy the overnight," said Clark.

The map of "Harvest Host" locations in North America. Harvest Hosts

Campers can set up shop at wineries, breweries, farms, museums and attractions.

One of the host locations is in Livonia, Michigan, at The Town Peddler Craft & Antique Mall. It's home to 375 antique and craft dealers.

"It helps the whole area, more of a community help than just for us," said Matt Macchiarolo.

Town Peddler Craft & Antique Mall in Livonia, MI. This is one of nearly 40 locations in Metro Detroit that is a "Harvest Host" location. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Macchiarolo owns "Town Peddler" and became a host for RV'ers in 2021 after he and his family used "Harvest Hosts" on a camping trip.

"Back in 2020, during the height of COVID, we took a trip out west, and because of COVID we had to find places to stay, and we joined Harvest Hosts and found a lot of great places to stay. We really enjoyed it, and we thought this would be a great opportunity for Harvest Hosts to become a host here," he said.

In Metro Detroit, there are roughly 40 locations campers can stay. Macchiarolo is proud his business is one of them.

Harvest Hosts

"As a host, it helps to expand our customer base to people who ordinarily wouldn't come through this area," Macchiarolo stated.

On average, hosts bring in $12,000 to $15,000 extra in revenue per year.

"We don't take a penny out from their sales," said Clark.

Extra traffic, a boost in sales and the ultimate RV experience.

Harvest Hosts

"We have travelers and members that this has become their primary way to travel, and it's cool to see that, and they write us with all these amazing experiences, the places they've stayed, the people they've met. For the host side, it's been super rewarding. We're really proud that we can support all these small businesses," Clark stated.

Harvest Hosts says they're adding more and more hosts each month. The membership also includes unlimited stays all year.