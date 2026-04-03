84 cats, many pregnant or nursing, rescued from Harrison Township mobile home, officials say

Animal welfare staff removed 84 cats from a single-wide mobile home in Harrison Township this week, officials said, and many of them were either pregnant or nursing.

The animals underwent vaccinations, fecal testing and received flea prevention treatment as part of the intake process, according to Macomb County Animal Control staff.

Many of the cats are pregnant or nursing mothers, meaning shelters and rescues will need additional resources in the coming weeks to care for litters and nursing adults, officials said.

Macomb County Animal Control

Staff said situations like this often begin with good intentions, when the number of pets in a home grows beyond what can be realistically managed. Officials urged spaying and neutering and early outreach for help to prevent similar cases.

The organization said education and support programs can help prevent similar situations by connecting caregivers with resources before needs exceed available care.

Rescue partners who accepted animals or offered assistance included Oakland County Animal Control, A Rejoyceful Animal Rescue, Friends for Animals Metro Detroit and Eastpointe Animal Control.

Those who want to help can make a monetary donation to support spay and neuter programs or share information about the effort to help the organization reach more people who can offer support, officials said.