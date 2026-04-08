Michigan event center temporarily closes after fire: "We are working our way through the process"

A popular event space in Harrison Township, Michigan, is closed for the foreseeable future after a fire early yesterday morning.

Cleanup continues at the MacRay Event Center as restoration teams pull up carpet in the ballroom. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

"Our upstairs ballroom is fine. There is obviously things that we have to do to clean up because of the soot and the water, and there's different things that we have to do," said Kelli Matthes, general manager of the MacRay Event Center.

Matthes says an electrical fire is to blame for the blaze that started on Tuesday morning.

"There's a middle office, and that's where the electrical panels are and all of that stuff, and that's where it started," Matthes said.

Most of the damage was caused by smoke and water when the sprinkler system went off; trim, drywall, and more will still need to be replaced before they can reopen.

"As far as a monetary value, we, you know, we don't have any idea with that right now. My concern is the general manager of the building is for our customers and all of my clients that I've been working with for some could be up to two years planning their event," Matthes said.

The MacRay Event Center has picture-perfect views of St. Clair Lake.

"We do a lot of different events, and we house a lot of different things that come up throughout the course of a year, right? Memorials, funerals, birthday parties, we do it all," Matthes said.

Every weekend through Halloween was booked, but now some people will need to find new locations to host their events.

"There were tears, you know, that were shed, and they have their dream of what they want. But it's not a matter of them finding another location. It's we're finding the other location for them," Matthes said.

It's unclear when the event center will reopen.

"We are working our way through the process. We understand that everybody is a little unnerved right now, and we can only imagine because we know how we feel and what we're dealing with, but we are working our way in a sequential order. We will get in touch with everybody. We will do everything we can to help, and before we know it, we'll be back open and ready to serve our customers," Matthes said.

The MacRay Event Center says it will post updates on its social media pages.