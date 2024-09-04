Harmful algal bloom confirmed in Southeast Michigan lake

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A harmful algal bloom has been detected in a Southeast Michigan lake. Health officials say people and pets should stay out of the water until it has cleared.

On Aug. 30, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) collected water samples from the northeast shoreline of Devils Lake in Manitou Beach in Lenawee County.

The testing confirmed the presence of Planktothrix, a cyanobacteria that can produce microcystin, which health officials say is a potent liver toxin and potential carcinogen. This cyanobacteria looks a reddish-brown color in the lake and can fluctuate in toxin production. In addition, dogs are highly susceptible to this cyanobacteria.

The Lenawee County Health Department is alerting people to stay out of the water where the algal bloom is visible, and to keep their pets from being exposed to it or drinking it.

"The size and location of a HAB can shift quickly, so visitors should avoid contact with any water that appears discolored, such as green or blue-green, or that resembles spilled paint," the county's health department said. "Additionally, avoid scum formations in the water, as they can cause allergic reactions upon skin contact."

If anyone believes they or their pets have been exposed to a harmful algal bloom, they should rinse off immediately and monitor for signs of illness. People should seek medical attention if they or their pets develop symptoms.

Skin or water spray contact could result in symptoms including, rashes, hives, skin blisters, runny eyes and noses, asthma-like symptoms and throat irritation. Swallowing water where harmful algal blooms are present can cause flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal illness, neurotoxic symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness, or difficulty breathing and harm to the liver and kidneys.

Health officials are encouraging residents to take the following steps to prevent symptoms associated with these toxins:

Avoid areas that looks like spilled paint or pea soup, floating scum, or has a green sheen.

Avoid any water-related activities if you can see the presence of the harmful algal bloom.

Keep pets from going into the water or drinking it.

Be cautious if eating fish from affected areas, as the fish could contain a small quantity of toxins.

If anyone sees what they suspect is a harmful algal bloom, they should avoid the water and contact EGLE at 1-800-662-9278 or AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov.