Hamtramck's suspended city manager escorted out of council meeting

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Suspended city manager asked to leave Hamtramck meeting
Suspended city manager asked to leave Hamtramck meeting

Hamtrack's suspended city manager was ordered to leave a city council meeting after he attempted to attend as a guest.

Max Garbarino was suspended during the May 27 meeting while an investigation is ongoing over the decision to suspend Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri.

This was the first council meeting since the action was taken against Garbarino. He sat in the front of the visitor seating area at city hall, and walked out with a police officer escorting him after he was called out.

"You are on paid administrative leave. You're not supposed to be here," was the announcement Mayor Amer Ghalib made during the meeting, before an officer walked over to Garbarino.

Garbarino is among those who have sued Ghalib, Altaheri and city council members on allegations of corruption and a violation of the Michigan Whistleblower Protection Act and Open Meetings Act.  

The city council was on its regular meeting schedule for June 10, with an agenda that included utility pavement repairs, grant money for alley replacement and reviewing recent invoices.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

