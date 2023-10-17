Hamtramck elementary, middle school campus closed Tuesday after threat

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A threat closed a middle school and elementary school in Hamtramck Tuesday, according to the school district's superintendent.

Hamtramck Public Schools Superintendent Jaleelah Ahmed said in a release that the Dickinson West Elementary and Kosciuszko Middle School campus was closed on Tuesday, Oct. 17, after a threat was made against the middle school and a specific individual over the weekend.

"Upon learning of the threat, we immediately informed the Hamtramck Police Department, who are currently conducting a thorough investigation," said Ahmed. "We are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure that our school environment remains safe and secure. We believe in transparency and a community approach to safety, and we want to assure you that every step is being taken to handle this situation with utmost seriousness."

Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, Oct. 18, after authorities assess the situation.

In addition, Amhed urged parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about the seriousness of making these kinds of threats and what types of consequences they could face.

School officials will continue to provide updates on the situation.