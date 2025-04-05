4 Hamtramck city councilmembers named in Michigan election fraud investigation

Michigan couple jailed in Mexico returns to U.S., Tigers host home opener and more top stories

Four Hamtramck city councilmembers and a former city councilmember have been named by Michigan officials in an election fraud investigation.

According to a state petition, the Michigan Department of Attorney General is "investigating a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain access to absentee ballots with the intent to illegally vote the ballots."

The petition says that six people, including four Hamtramck city councilmembers and a former city councilmember, allegedly worked together during the 2023 election to receive blank absentee ballots that had been signed by naturalized citizens.

The six people would allegedly then fill in the candidates they wanted.

"In some instances, it is alleged that they paid for votes, as well as had citizens claim addresses they did not live at, in order to gain an advantage in local elections," the petition, which was filed on March 10, said.

Agents with the Michigan Department of Attorney General have submitted a report to the attorney general's office, the petitions says. They're requesting a review of their findings and potential charges.

The state document is asking for a special prosecuting attorney to review the agents' report, claiming Attorney General Dana Nessel has been critical of policy positions taken by the Hamtramck City Council.

"Attorney General Nessel has also been criticized for her prosecutions of pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of Michigan," the petition says.

Critics, according to the petition, have alleged the prosecutions were brought due to bias against Muslims and/or people of Arab descent.

The petition argues similar criticisms would be made if prosecutions were brought in this investigation because five of the six people under investigation are of Arab descent.

Danielle Hagaman-Clark, criminal bureau chief with the Michigan Department of Attorney General, signed the petition. She claims there was no conflict until the investigation was completed and the case was presented for review.