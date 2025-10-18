Hamas hands over remains of 2 more possible hostages, Israel says

The terrorist group Hamas on Saturday handed over to Israel the bodies of two more possible hostages that were being held in the Gaza Strip, Israel's military said.

Israel Defense Forces said in a social media post late Saturday night local time that "according to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody" and were on their way to IDF and Israel Security Agency forces in Gaza.

Since the Gaza peace plan took effect early this week, Hamas has handed over 20 living hostages and the remains of at least eight confirmed hostages.

If the two bodies handed over on Saturday are confirmed as hostages, it would mean the remains of at least 16 Hamas-held hostages are still unaccounted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated.