Partial closure of Haggerty Road along Farmington Hills and Novi set for September

Part of Haggerty Road in Oakland County, Michigan, will be closed to through traffic for about four weeks this fall.

The closure will be from 13 Mile Road to 14 Mile Road, along the border of Farmington Hills and Novi. The Road Commission for Oakland County said the closure starts Sept. 2 and will go through late September to allow for removal and replacement of a culvert at Seeley Drain.

That section of Haggerty Road normally sees about 15,600 vehicles a day.

Access to homes and businesses along Haggerty Road will be maintained, although the road will be completely closed at the culvert that runs just north of Lancaster Drive.

Through traffic will be detoured on 12 Mile Road to M-5 to 14 Mile Road, back to Haggerty Road and vice versa. The posted detour reflects the fact that the City of Novi has already closed 13 Mile Road from Haggerty Road to M-5 for a paving project that runs until late September.

The cost of the project is $975,000, which will be paid for by the road commission.

The contractor for the project is DiPonio Contracting of Shelby Township.