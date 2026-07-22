Detroit man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2025 fatal shooting

A Detroit man was found guilty by a jury on charges related to a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex in the city during May 2025.

Damon Bentley, 28, of Detroit, was convicted on Wednesday by a jury in Wayne County Third Circuit Court on second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The shooting on May 4, 2025, outside the Grand Lofts apartments in Southwest Detroit resulted in the death of a 28-year-old Westland man. The attorney general's office said the victim was shot multiple times during the incident.

"While there is no conviction that can alleviate the grief felt by his family and loved ones, I am grateful we were able to secure justice for those mourning this young man's death," Nessel said.

Bentley is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28.