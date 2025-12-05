Ground stop for Delta flights lifted at Detroit Metro Airport following network outage

A ground stop for Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport Friday morning has been lifted following a network outage affecting operations, according to airport officials.

Because of the technical issue, the carrier asked for a ground stop on its flights out of Detroit Friday morning. Detroit represents Delta's second-largest hub nationwide.

Officials told CBS Detroit that the ground stop was lifted as of about 9 a.m., though a ground delay was still affecting flights at the airport.

The ground stop did not affect flights from other airline carriers, airport officials confirmed, and the connectivity issue was isolated to the Detroit airport specifically.

"We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers who should monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app and Delta.com," Delta representatives said in a statement.

As of 8 a.m., officials calculated 64 delays and 49 cancellations in Detroit. Currently, FlightAware lists 716 delays and 100 cancellations Friday morning.