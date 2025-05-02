Watch CBS News
Detroit-area man, 72, found guilty in 2020 sexual assault of minor

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

CBS Detroit

A Grosse Pointe, Michigan, man was convicted on Friday of sexually assaulting a minor five years ago, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Robert Allen DeClercq, 72, was accused of assaulting the young girl inside his Fairview Township home in 2020.

State officials say the assault carries a minimum sentence of 25 years with a maximum of life in prison.

"This very young victim of sexual assault showed great courage in telling a trustworthy adult in her life what had occurred," said Nessel in a statement. "I am grateful for the jury, and the Michigan State Police for their investigative efforts, and those of my office's prosecutors, who brought accountability and justice for this assault." 

DeClercq will be sentenced on Aug. 18.

