Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge scheduled for repairs, temporary closing

All road and marine traffic will be detoured for several weeks when the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge in Wayne County, Michigan, closes for repairs.

The bridge closing begins at 7 a.m. May 1 and could last for up to eight weeks, weather permitting, according to a notice from Wayne County. The closure is needed to allow for structural steel repairs. Barriers will be placed at both sides of the bridge.

The detour for vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be:

Eastbound: West Jefferson Avenue to Bridge Road to Meridian Road to Grosse Ile Parkway

West Jefferson Avenue to Bridge Road to Meridian Road to Grosse Ile Parkway Westbound: Grosse Ile Parkway to Meridian Road to Bridge Road to West Jefferson Avenue.

The area near the bridge also will be closed to marine traffic during the bridge construction work.