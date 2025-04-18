Watch CBS News
Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge scheduled for repairs, temporary closing

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

All road and marine traffic will be detoured for several weeks when the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge in Wayne County, Michigan, closes for repairs.  

The bridge closing begins at 7 a.m. May 1 and could last for up to eight weeks, weather permitting, according to a notice from Wayne County. The closure is needed to allow for structural steel repairs. Barriers will be placed at both sides of the bridge. 

The detour for vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be: 

  • Eastbound: West Jefferson Avenue to Bridge Road to Meridian Road to Grosse Ile Parkway 
  • Westbound: Grosse Ile Parkway to Meridian Road to Bridge Road to West Jefferson Avenue. 

The area near the bridge also will be closed to marine traffic during the bridge construction work. 

