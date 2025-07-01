Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge reopens: What changes have been made?

The Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge was built 150 years ago. Roughly 12,000 people live on the island, separated from the mainland.

"You're looking at ... 20,000 to 30,000 vehicles that goes back and forth on the island on daily basis," said Dayo Akinyemi, director of the Wayne County Department of Public Services.

In recent years, the bridge has required regular maintenance. After the latest repairs, the new speed limit is now 25 miles per hour.

"We wanted the vehicle to hit the bridge at a lower speed, because that punch that a vehicle gives the bridge when they impact it had about additional 10 to 15% impact on that bridge," Akinyemi said.

Other measures have been installed to encourage drivers to reduce speed, such as speed humps, speed feedback signs, and speed cushions.

"They will ensure speed, but also they will ensure that vehicles that are overweight are held accountable if you violate the weight restriction that is put on the bridge," Akinyemi said.

County officials say all these steps are being done to extend the life of this bridge.

A long-term solution, looking at different options for the bridge, such as repairing or replacing it, is in the works.

"We have a request for proposal on the street. Our goal is to have this kind of study begin before the end of the year," Akinyemi said.

In the meantime, the plan is to inspect the bridge every six months.