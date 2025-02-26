How to watch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's 2025 State of the State address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to find common ground with Trump, speaks at Detroit Auto Show

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to find common ground with Trump, speaks at Detroit Auto Show

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to find common ground with Trump, speaks at Detroit Auto Show

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her 2025 State of the State address Wednesday night.

It marks Whitmer's seventh State of the State since she first took office in January 2019.

Whitmer says she will lay out her plans to build on her first six years in office, including proposals on lowering costs, continuing investments in education and creating jobs.

"Michigan is a state on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools," said Whitmer in a statement. "I look forward to delivering my 2025 State of the State Address where I will lay out my plan to build on our years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership. By working across the aisle, we have cut taxes by a $1 billion for seniors and working families, fed every student free school meals, build a ton of housing, and fixed a lot of roads. We still face big challenges, but I know that if we all play on the same team — Team Michigan — we can win. I look forward to sharing my vision with my Republican and Democratic partners in the legislature. Let's roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

House Floor Leader and Republican Rep. Bryan Posthumus will deliver the Republican response following Whitmer's State of the State. In a post on X, Posthumus said he plans to discuss fiscal accountability, government oversight and a return to common sense.

When is Gov. Whitmer's State of the State?

Gov. Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address in the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

How to watch the State of the State

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the address at 7 p.m. Republican Tom Leonard, who served as Michigan Speaker of the House from 2017-2019, and Democratic consultant Beverly Watts will join us to break down the State of the State.

You can watch the State of the State Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.