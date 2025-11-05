Great Lakes National Cemetery cancels Veterans Day ceremony amid ongoing federal shutdown

The 2025 Veterans Day Ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan, has been canceled in response to the continuing federal government shutdown.

The cemetery remains open from dawn to dusk each day for visitors who wish to stop by. But the lack of appropriated funds has throttled some programs and services that normally would take place across the country. For example, Great Lakes National Cemetery is run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration.

"We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we all take time to remember the brave men and women who served our nation," cemetery officials said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The Great Lakes National Cemetery was also unable to host a scheduled headstone cleaning event on Oct. 18 because of the circumstances.

The cemetery previously said that the limited staffing hours they are able to provide during the shutdown are limited to interments. A contingency plan issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has said there will be no grounds maintenance or placement of permanent headstones at VA cemeteries during the shutdown.

The government shutdown has now reached 36 days, which is the longest in U.S. history over a budget stalemate.

