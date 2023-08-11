Grand Rapids man accused of human trafficking minor, distributing child pornography

(CBS DETROIT) - A Grand Rapids man accused of human trafficking and child exploitation is facing federal charges, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Federal officials say Torey Franklin, 29, is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

A federal indictment alleges Franklin trafficked a 17-year-old between April 27, 2022, and Aug. 4, 2022, in Kent County.

Court documents show he persuaded the teen to engage in commercial sex acts and produce sexually explicit photos, which were distributed. Franklin also received images of child pornography, according to the indictment.

"Trafficking in any form is inherently cruel, but the sex trafficking of minors is particularly troubling because of the unique vulnerability of the victims," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding traffickers legally accountable for their offenses."

If convicted, Franklin could face 10 years to life in prison for sex trafficking, 15 to 30 years for sexual exploitation, and five to 20 years for child pornography.