Grain hauler spills cargo on entrance ramp to U.S. 23 in Monroe County

A grain hauler overturned Tuesday morning on the ramp from M-50 to southbound U-23 in Monroe County, Michigan.

A grain hauler overturned on an entrance ramp to U.S. 23 about 8 a.m. Nov. 4, 2025. Dundee Police Department

The Dundee Police Department said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, which happened about 8:10 a.m. at Exit 17 / Dundee.

Much of the load from the grain hauler spilled out into the ground when the truck flipped on its side.

Michigan Department of Transportation and a local tow truck company were called to the scene. MDOT traffic maps showed the entrance ramp still closed at 9:25 a.m.