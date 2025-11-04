Watch CBS News
Local News

Grain hauler spills cargo on entrance ramp to U.S. 23 in Monroe County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A grain hauler overturned Tuesday morning on the ramp from M-50 to southbound U-23 in Monroe County, Michigan. 

truck-photo-1.jpg
A grain hauler overturned on an entrance ramp to U.S. 23 about 8 a.m. Nov. 4, 2025. Dundee Police Department

The Dundee Police Department said there were no injuries as a result of the crash, which happened about 8:10 a.m. at Exit 17 / Dundee. 

Much of the load from the grain hauler spilled out into the ground when the truck flipped on its side. 

Michigan Department of Transportation and a local tow truck company were called to the scene. MDOT traffic maps showed the entrance ramp still closed at 9:25 a.m. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue