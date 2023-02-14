Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor victims of Michigan State shooting

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the shooting on Michigan State University's campus.

"The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today," said Governor Whitmer in a release. "MSU's campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence. I'm heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night's events. I want to thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to protect campus and save lives. We must work together to end this gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day."

State residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should remain lowered until further notice.