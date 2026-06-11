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Gordie Howe Bridge opening officially delayed, no date given

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge over the Detroit River is officially delayed, with no date given for allowing traffic to use the new border crossing between the U.S. and Canada.

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority issued the following statement on Thursday:

"The Gordie Howe International Bridge will be a vital economic link for Canada and the United States. As we work towards an opening date, we are taking a collaborative approach, reflecting our shared ambition for this trade corridor.

"Canada and the United States have agreed to delay the opening of the bridge, taking the necessary time to resolve any outstanding issues.

"We appreciate the efforts of workers on both sides of the border to get the bridge to its current state of readiness." 

The opening of the bridge has been the subject of much discussion and rumors in recent weeks, as the last date range given was a spring 2026 opening.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been years in the making. It is jointly owned by Michigan and Canada, with Canada financing the $5.7 billion project. The Canadian government plans to recover the funding through toll revenue.

The above video originally aired on June 10.

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