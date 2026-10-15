Google data center clears site plan review by Van Buren Township Planning Commission

A proposed Google data center in Wayne County, Michigan, took another step forward when the Van Buren Township Planning Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a final site plan for the campus, including a high-voltage switching station.

Project Cannoli is a $2 billion data center investment that became public a few months ago.

The 230-acre proposed data center is set to be located near Haggerty Road and Interstate 94. High-tech, data and computer processing is permitted in the current zoning for the undeveloped property. The long-range campus plan calls for three data processing facilities, an office building and two network service buildings.

"The project is designed to support the growing demand for secure, reliable digital infrastructure while delivering long-term fiscal benefits to the community with minimal operational impact," the developers previously said. "Project Cannoli is planned as a modern, low-impact facility that aligns with Township standards, prioritizes environmental stewardship, and contributes meaningfully to the local tax base."

Wednesday's planning commission meeting included presentations from township staff and the developer, along with public comments. The commission voted on the site plan and on the switching station 5-1, with Commissioner Bernard Grant voting against both matters.

Public comment time during the Oct. 14, 2026, meeting of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission. Van Buren Township

In March 2026, officials said that Google would be the company behind the project, which received a 5-2 site approval from the Van Buren Planning Commission in February.

In the most recent step, the Wayne County commissioners overrode the Wayne County Executive's veto on tax incentives. That vote on Oct. 1 was 13-0, with two commissioners absent from the meeting. Van Buren Township officials previously approved $125 million in tax incentives for the project in May.

Details made public about the project include what the developers called an "ultra-quiet fan package" for the dual-cell cooling towers, decorative security fencing where appropriate, and financial support for sidewalk construction along Haggerty Road. There will also be the creation of a Community Benefit Fund to help support senior services, low-income housing, and other needs in the county.

The Michigan Public Service Commission also recently approved DTE's energy contract for the data center, with the condition that customers would not incur any costs associated with it. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy issued its joint wetlands permit on Aug. 19, township officials said. Reviews have also been conducted for the fire department and power line access.