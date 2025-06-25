Fowler, Morikawa and Bradley share course expectations ahead of 2025 Rocket Classic

Many of the PGA's top golfers are already in Detroit for Wednesday's Pro Am ahead of the 2025 Rocket Classic.

The field might be the tournament's strongest one yet, featuring regulars like Cam Davis and Ricky Fowler, as well as the 2025 Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley.

Bradley admits this tournament is all about late-round drama. To get to that point, these pros will have to take advantage of a soft course in Round 1 on Thursday to get ahead of this relatively crowded field.

"Coming off a couple weeks where you have Oakmont. Very, very challenging, to an old school golf course where you're going to have to make some birdies. It's exciting," said 2023 runner-up Collin Morikawa.

Like most years, Bradley says he expects the 2025 Rocket Classic to be a low-scoring fight that will remain close through Sunday's back nine.

"This tournament creates a lot of excitement and drama in the back nine. A lot can happen with eagles, birdies, a lot of par fives, a lot of par threes. It always creates an exciting finish," said Bradley, who is a 2025 Ryder Cup captain.

Fowler, who was the 2023 tournament champion, knows the course well, especially the soft conditions from Wednesday's Pro Am. He says it would be nice if that could change once the tournament starts.

"It would be fun to see it stay dry and see this course kind of bake out and get firm. Typically, we've had storms and wet conditions here, and that's why you see scores very low with how receptive the course and the greens can be," Fowler said.

Bradley and Morikawa will group with Patrick Cantlay on Thursday, while Fowler will golf alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Akshay Bhatia, who finished tied for second in 2024.