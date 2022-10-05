GM to host hiring event at Brownstown battery plant

BROWNSTOWN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, you may want to head Downriver. That's because General Motors will be hosting a hiring event to fill positions for warehouse workers at the Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant.

The events will take place on Wednesday, October 5 and again on Wednesday, October 12 at the Brownstown Downtown Development Agency, which is located at 23345 King Road in Brownstown.

Full-time positions are available and the starting wage is $15.50 per hour with holiday pay and health care options after 90 days of employment.

Click here for more information.