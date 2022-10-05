Watch CBS News
Local News

GM to host hiring event at Brownstown battery plant

/ CBS Detroit

BROWNSTOWN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for a job, you may want to head Downriver. That's because General Motors will be hosting a hiring event to fill positions for warehouse workers at the Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant.

The events will take place on Wednesday, October 5 and again on Wednesday, October 12 at the Brownstown Downtown Development Agency, which is located at 23345 King Road in Brownstown.

Full-time positions are available and the starting wage is $15.50 per hour with holiday pay and health care options after 90 days of employment.

Click here for more information.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 12:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.