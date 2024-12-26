Metro Detroit community react to alleged vandalism, theft at Glenlore Trails

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Early Sunday morning, a small group targeted Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township, allegedly vandalizing and stealing from the property. The incident shocked the community.

"It's not just entertainment for us. It's therapeutic for us, it's family bonding for us," said Lisa Brown.

Brown and her family have been participating in Glenlore Trails for four years. The attraction, which opened in 2020, is a popular 1-mile interactive experience filled with lights and games around the holidays. Brown and her family reserved tickets for Thursday.

"Nothing has captivated us the way that Glenlore Trails captivates us. It's just so immersive with the games and the interaction and everything that's put into it," Brown said.

This week, the business posted surveillance photos on social media of a group caught destroying, stealing, and causing havoc on the property early Sunday morning.

The site was cleaned up and able to operate smoothly Sunday evening, and it will do so again starting Thursday to kick off the final weekend of the season, but the unfortunate incident has frustrated fellow supporters of the popular attraction.

"It's devastating because not only was I concerned about us not being able to go to our event tonight, but I was also concerned about our tradition being broken," said Brown. "Doesn't just affect the company itself, but it affects the families that participate and really depend on it for those core memory-making moments of their holiday traditions, like our family ... It was heartbreaking. I was shocked. I couldn't believe that it happened, and the biggest question is 'Why?' Why would people do something like that."

Marc Rodgers lives near the trail and says his kids look forward to the experience each year.

"You just see the joy in their eyes," said Rogers.

Rodgers says he is disappointed to hear what happened but relieved Glenlore Trails was able to bounce back. He, too, hopes those responsible are held accountable.

"It was just really sad to see that. This is something that most people around here come to in the holiday season and to see people do that right before Christmas. You wonder what was going through their minds. Whoever did that needs to come forward and be brought to justice," Rodgers said.

"I'm hoping that not only are they just found, but whoever did it just speak up. Ya know…take accountability for your actions here," said Brown.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which says it has not received an official complaint on the incident, even though Glenlore Trails claims otherwise.

Anyone with information can contact law enforcement.