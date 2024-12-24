Glenlore Trails seeking information on individuals accused of vandalism

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

Metro Detroiters take to malls for last-minute Christmas shopping and more top stories

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Organizers of the Glenlore Trails light show in Commerce Township say a group of people allegedly damaged and stole items from the property Sunday morning and are seeking the public's help in identifying them.

In a social media post on Tuesday, organizers said they are working with police and have submitted multiple video feeds that captured the group.

"Very disheartening when your small business is the target of vandalism and theft. Our team spends countless hours fighting the elements to keep this community experience fully operational," organizers said in the post.

Glenlore Trails is hosting its annual Aurora Winter Wanderland through Dec. 29. The immersive night walk features light and sound displays.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to call law enforcement.