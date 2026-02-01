Detroit police seek help finding 13-year-old girl

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday.

Kbreonie Bailey left her home on the 9000 block of Northlawn Street in the city's Barton-McFarland neighborhood without permission and has not returned.

Police said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and orange hair.

Kbreonie Bailey, 13. Detroit Police Department

According to police, it's unknown what Bailey was wearing when she left her home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Ryan Connor with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.