Ghost gun components, other weapons seized in Warren, deputies say

Two people were arrested after an investigation that led to the seizure of firearm components, including items that are commonly called "ghost guns," the Macomb County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office said.

The arrests followed the service of search warrants on Tuesday in the 8700 block of Maxwell Avenue in Warren.

"This case highlights the growing threat posed by illegal firearm conversion devices and the manufacturing of untraceable firearms," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony M. Wickersham said.

The searches were led by the Sheriff's Enforcement Team, which includes detectives from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the Warren Police Department. Those officers were assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Warren Police Department Special Response Team and the Warren Police Department Drone Unit.

During their searches, detectives confiscated an AK-47 style pistol, two 3D printed Glock handgun frames, nine machine gun conversion devices, also known as Glock switches, a 3D printer, along with multiple magazines and ammunition. Officers also confiscated firearm components and accessories that are associated with privately-made firearms known as "ghost guns" as they lack serial numbers and are difficult to trace.

Items seized by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Warren Police Department and assisting agencies during a weapons investigation on June 9, 2026, in Warren, Michigan. Macomb County Sheriff's Office

"Advances in 3D-printing technology and the availability of firearm parts kits have contributed to the increasing use of these unregulated weapons in criminal activity," the sheriff's department said.

Corey Eubanks, 20, and Elijah Eubanks, 19, were taken into custody and remain at the Macomb County Jail on weapons-related charges, the sheriff's office said.

Both men have been arraigned in 37th District Court in Warren with nine charges each of weapons – firearms – devices to convert semiautomatic to automatic, along with one charge each of weapons – felony firearm, the sheriff's office said. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety for Corey Eubanks, and at $75,000 for Elijah Eubanks, court records show.

Probable cause conference for both suspects is set for June 23.