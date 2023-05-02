Gesher Human Services hosting Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo
(CBS DETROIT) - Gesher Human Services is hosting its Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo on Wednesday, May 3 at the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit.
More than 100 job openings are available.
Jason Charnas of Gesher Human Services joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to discuss the event.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon. To register for the career expo, visit here.
