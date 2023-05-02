Watch CBS News
Local News

Gesher Human Services hosting Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo

/ CBS Detroit

Gesher Human Services hosting Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo
Gesher Human Services hosting Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo 02:51

(CBS DETROIT) - Gesher Human Services is hosting its Metro Detroit Nonprofit Career Expo on Wednesday, May 3 at the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit.

More than 100 job openings are available. 

Jason Charnas of Gesher Human Services joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to discuss the event. 

The event takes place from 10 a.m. until noon. To register for the career expo, visit here

First published on May 2, 2023 / 9:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.