Gesher Human Services helps you save for the future with Savvy Savers group

(CBS DETROIT) - No matter your age, it's never too late to start saving and investing for the future.

Laltsha Cunningham, financial literacy manager of Gesher Human Services in Southfield, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to discuss Gesher's Savvy Savers group. The program shares great tools, tips and resources for saving money for retirement, large purchases and your emergency fund.

For more information on the program and to register, visit here.