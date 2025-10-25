Genesee County Sheriff's Office covering personal protection order service fees for people in need

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says it's covering the service fees of personal protection orders for people unable to pay for them.

Sheriff Chris Swanson in a video on social media Thursday said the cost to have a PPO served "should never be a barrier" to keep a person safe from a domestic situation.

"Effective immediately, if you have a PPO that's been authorized by the court and you do not have the financial means to pay for that service, you just can't afford it, do not let that stop you. The sheriff's office will be that service for you at no charge," Swanson said.

Anyone in need of financial assistance with an order can visit the sheriff's office on South Saginaw Street and speak with a deputy or detective.

Call the Genesee County personal protection order office at 810-257-3610 for more information on how to obtain one.

The Michigan Senate and House each introduced a bill earlier this month that would eliminate the cost of service for personal protection orders, according to the state's website.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Oct. 7 signed the 2026 state budget bill, which includes $162.3 million for crime victim services, domestic violence prevention, human trafficking intervention, supporting survivors and ensuring safe recovery, according to state officials.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE, the YWCA crisis line at 810-238-7233 or call 911.