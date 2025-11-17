Watch CBS News
Local News

Genesee County sheriff's office announces death of K-9 Deputy Max

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

K-9 Deputy Max, who was assigned to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit in mid-Michigan, has died. 

The death on Saturday was unexpected, Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson said in a social media post. 

genesee-k9-slider.jpg
Genesee County K-9 Deputy Max died on Nov. 15, 205, the sheriff's office said. Genesee County Sheriff's Office

During the past decade, Max worked with his handler Lt. Hunt on hundreds of cases such as tracking missing people, detecting narcotics and protecting officers during emergency calls. 

"His service saved lives, brought justice, and strengthened the safety of the people of Genesee County," the sheriff said. 

"But beyond the uniform, Max was a beloved partner and friend. The bond between Lt. Hunt and Max were extraordinary — a true example of loyalty, trust, and teamwork. Losing him is not only a loss for our agency, but a deeply personal loss for all who worked beside him." 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue