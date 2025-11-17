Genesee County sheriff's office announces death of K-9 Deputy Max

K-9 Deputy Max, who was assigned to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit in mid-Michigan, has died.

The death on Saturday was unexpected, Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson said in a social media post.

Genesee County K-9 Deputy Max died on Nov. 15, 205, the sheriff's office said. Genesee County Sheriff's Office

During the past decade, Max worked with his handler Lt. Hunt on hundreds of cases such as tracking missing people, detecting narcotics and protecting officers during emergency calls.

"His service saved lives, brought justice, and strengthened the safety of the people of Genesee County," the sheriff said.

"But beyond the uniform, Max was a beloved partner and friend. The bond between Lt. Hunt and Max were extraordinary — a true example of loyalty, trust, and teamwork. Losing him is not only a loss for our agency, but a deeply personal loss for all who worked beside him."