General Motors CEO Mary Barra says she still believes in electric vehicles

Even though the Trump administration eliminated EV tax credits, leaving the company out of $6 billion as of last week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra still believes in electric vehicles.

"Once we have a robust charging infrastructure, I think people are naturally going to pick electric vehicles because instant torque, opens us new design language, never having to go to the gas station," said Barra.

And some auto experts agree with her vision, including Paul Eisenstein, editor of Headlight.news.

"Barra is very clearly recognizing that there are a lot of advantages to EVs, and despite current political climate and some very real reasons why people are not ready to adopt EVs, she believes that eventually EVs will catch on," Eisenstein said.

Barra says the focus now is on making cars more affordable, incorporating artificial intelligence and new technology like Google Gemini to make the vehicles safer and appealing to the consumer.

All these ideas, Barra says, take up space, and to grow, the company had to say goodbye to the Renaissance Center after more than two decades. The automaker recently relocated to the historic Hudson's Detroit building on Woodward Avenue.

"We looked at the structure of the (Renaissance Center) building, it wasn't really aligned with our business, where there is so much collaboration, and it would take ten minutes just to walk up and down each tower," said Barra.