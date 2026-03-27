Northern Michigan city councilman charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes

A city council member in Northern Lower Michigan is facing charges relating to sexual conversations with two individuals who were posing as a teenage boy, state police said.

The Michigan State Police said Robert Wilson, 44, of Gaylord, was arrested on March 25 and lodged at the Otsego County Jail on one charge each of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was then arraigned on March 26 at the 87-A District Court in Otsego County. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 2.

"Troopers began an investigation on March 14, 2026, following a report of communication between Wilson and two individuals posing as a 15-year-old boy," state police said. "The conversation was allegedly sexual in nature, which led to Wilson traveling to a local hotel to meet the minor. Troopers responded to the hotel to conduct an investigation. Their findings were submitted to the Otsego County Prosecutor's Office for review."

The Gaylord City Council, during its March 23 meeting, unanimously approved the formation of a special ethics committee regarding the investigation and removal of Wilson as a council member, according to the minutes posted on the city's website.

Wilson's term representing Ward 2 in the city expires in January 2027. He was listed as absent for the March 23 council meeting.

The city of Gaylord is in Northern Lower Michigan, along Interstate 75's Exit 282.