Gasoline prices in Michigan jumped 20 cents in just one day, AAA says

Gasoline prices in Michigan jumped an average of 20 cents a gallon in just one day, based on reports from AAA-The Auto Club Group.

AAA provides weekly trend reports and maintains a database showing day-to-day changes in gasoline and diesel prices across the country.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan was listed at $4.02 on Tuesday morning – but was $4.22 on Wednesday morning, AAA says. A week ago, the price was $4.09, and a month ago it was $4.14.

The average prices by county in Metro Detroit on Wednesday ranged from $4.20 a gallon in St. Clair County to $4.31 in Livingston County.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, said wholesale gasoline prices in the Great Lakes region fed the spike that he noticed during the day on Tuesday in Michigan and nearby states. The national average price for a gallon of gas also went up noticeably on Tuesday, he said.

In the meantime, oil prices have continued to rise.

CBS News reports that the price of Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, hit $100 per barrel Wednesday morning, the highest it's been since late July. The spikes are amid a flare-up in fighting between the U.S. and Iran.