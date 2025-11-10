Gas prices averaging over $3 a gallon across Michigan, AAA says

Gas prices in Michigan are up 14 cents per gallon from last week, AAA-The Auto Club Group reported.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to a week ago, with the state average crossing above $3 a gallon once again," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Motorists are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is 13 cents more than this time last month, 6 cents more than this time last year.

At that price, a 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $46.

Metro Detroit's current average is $3.07 per gallon, about 7 cents more than last week's average but 4 cents less than this same time last year.

The most expensive gas prices across the state this week are: Ann Arbor ($3.17), Saginaw ($3.16) and Lansing ($3.16).

The least expensive gas price averages across the state this week are: Traverse City ($2.85), Marquette ($2.91) and Flint ($3.06).