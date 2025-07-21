Gas prices in Michigan decline 12 cents this week

Below average temperatures for now. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/21/2025

Gas prices in Michigan declined 12 cents this week, with drivers paying an average $3.15 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-the Auto Club reported.

That price is 15 cents less than this time last month, and 50 cents less than this time last year.

At that price point, motorists will pay an average $47 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The most expensive gas price averages this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.22), Metro Detroit ($3.20) and Jackson ($3.14).

The last least expensive gas price averages this week are in Marquette ($3.02), Benton Harbor ($3.06) and Flint ($3.07).