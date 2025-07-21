Watch CBS News
Gas prices in Michigan decline 12 cents this week

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
CBS Detroit

Gas prices in Michigan declined 12 cents this week, with drivers paying an average $3.15 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, AAA-the Auto Club reported. 

That price is 15 cents less than this time last month, and 50 cents less than this time last year. 

At that price point, motorists will pay an average $47 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. 

The most expensive gas price averages this week are in Ann Arbor ($3.22), Metro Detroit ($3.20) and Jackson ($3.14). 

The last least expensive gas price averages this week are in Marquette ($3.02), Benton Harbor ($3.06) and Flint ($3.07). 

